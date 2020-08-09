Walmart Keeaumoku closes for cleaning; will reopen on Tuesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Walmart has temporarily closed their Keeaumoku location for a deep clean.
The company confirmed the closure began at 2 p.m. on Sunday and will remain in place through Monday. It will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Walmart would not confirm if this was in response to a positive case in an employee or not.
During the closure, crews will sanitize and thoroughly clean the building. Associates will also be allowed to restock shelves.
In a statement, Walmart said, “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Tuesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.”
