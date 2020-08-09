Tropical Storm Elida strengthening in eastern North Pacific

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tropical Storm Elida has formed in waters far to the east of Hawaii, just off the southern coast of Mexico.
The National Hurricane Center said Elida was about 195 miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was moving to the west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.
The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.
Forecasters said Elida is expected to strengthen rapidly into a hurricane Monday as it moves through an area of warm sea surface temperatures, low wind shear and high moisture. Some weakening could begin late Tuesday or Wednesday.
Even though it may intensify quickly, it may also weaken just as rapidly. After 48 hours, the system is expected to hit an area of cooler water and higher wind shear that could cause it to become post-tropical as soon as Friday, while it is still far from any land.
