Liquor Commission shuts down 10 establishments for violating Mayor’s rules

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Liquor Commission is strictly enforcing the mayor’s latest orders for bars to close down for three weeks.
Saturday night, 10 bars were shut down by commission investigators. Just two will be allowed to reopen after 24 hours “for the purpose of retail/off premises consumption sales,” the city said. They are Aloha Beer Company and Wakiki Brewing Company.
Other establishments shut down were:
- Di’s Karaoke
- Hibiscus Club
- 8 Fat Fat 8
- Aqua Lounge
- Club Blue Star
- Club Wave
- Emerald City
- Club Bonita
The city says this was the Honolulu Liquor Commission’s first enforcement actions taken under the latest set of rules.
Concerns have been raised over the fine line between bars and restaurants that serve alcohol. Owners feel they’re being over regulated as they face the threat of closing up shop ― for good.
“There were a number of other locations observed open, however due to time it took to take action at each location, investigators were unable to reach them before they closed at 10 p.m.,” the city said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.