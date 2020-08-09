Kahuku wind farm grid connection to impact drivers in Kahuku this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work to connect the Nā Pua Makani wind energy project to the electric grid may cause a slow-down for drivers in Kahuku on Tuesday.
Hawaiian Electric utility work will require the lane closure of Kamehameha Highway. Work is set for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, with the possibility of work continuing the next day.
The work will close the mauka lane of Kamehameha Highway between St. Roch Catholic Church and Malaekahana Valley Road. Crews will be framing and installing new overhead conductors. Traffic will be contra-flowed in the makai lane, and parking will be restricted in the work area, HECO said.
“Nā Pua Makani is developed by AES and is expected to come online later this summer. When the facility goes into service it will generate up to 24 megawatts of renewable wind energy that will feed into Oʻahu’s electric grid,” HECO added.
The wind farm is the latest project on Oahu’s North Shore to draw harsh push back from the community. Dozens of protesters were arrested during the early days of construction.
Opponents say the giant wind turbines were too close to homes and would harm native species in the area.
