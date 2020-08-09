Hawaii reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, bringing statewide total just shy of 3,500

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 152 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 3,498.
There are nearly 2,000 active cases in the islands.
The new infections come a day after Hawaii reported an additional coronavirus fatality.
The death toll from the virus in the islands stands at 31.
The latest triple-digit increase in cases come as state public health officials warn that the uncontrolled and rapid spread of coronavirus on Oahu could overwhelm the health system by month’s end.
“Unfortunately, with the dramatic surge in cases, we can expect more deaths in the coming weeks,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson.
He urged people to stay at home this weekend and next.
Oahu has seen COVID-19 infections rising for weeks — amid growing frustration about the Ige administration’s response to the surge. Lawmakers have grown especially concerned about the Health Department’s inability to conduct thorough contact tracing, letting close contacts of those who have tested positive know they have been exposed. During an unannounced visit to the Health Department on Friday, lawmakers found investigators who were overworked and overwhelmed.
In recent days, a host of businesses and organizations have announced COVID-19 cases.
Several adult correctional officers have now tested positive for the virus, along with 10 employees who work at Honolulu Hale and its annex.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 3,111
- Released from isolation: 1,239
- Required hospitalization: 206
- Deaths: 24
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 185 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 147
- Required hospitalization: 26
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 48
- Released from isolation: 46
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 131
- Released from isolation: 116
- Required hospitalization: 4
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 23
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
