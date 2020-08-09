Forecast: Trade winds and more passing showers ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will dominate the coming week, although wind speeds will decrease a little over the next few days. There are no organized rainmakers expected, with just the usual light passing showers for windward and mauka areas, mainly during the nighttime and early morning hours.
At the beach, surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy but will trend downward with decreasing trade wind speeds. South shore surf will remain small with only a few south-period background swells. North facing shores will also have small background swells, especially near the end of the week.
For mariners, a small craft advisory is up until 6 a.m. Monday for coastal waters around Kauai and Oahu, and until 6 p.m. Tuesday around Maui County and Hawaii island due to strong trade winds.
