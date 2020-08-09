Another city bus driver on Oahu tests positive for COVID-19, city says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another Honolulu city bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Saturday evening.
Oahu Transit Services, Inc. (OTS) said the employee alerted managers on Sunday of the positive result, and that person was immediately placed on leave and went into quarantine.
The operator’s last day of work was on Monday, Aug. 3. The individual did not have any symptoms while on the job.
On that day, the driver was working Route #42, from 1 p.m. to about 10:30 p.m. on Bus #153.
“Upon notification, OTS began internal contact tracing and found no prolonged contact with any employees or customers,” Travis Ota of the City’s Department of Transportation Services said.
“The mandatory face covering requirement to ride TheBus has greatly reduced operator and rider contact. The vehicle driven by the operator has been thoroughly disinfected and cleaned,” Ota added in the news release.
Additional protocols will continued to be followed.
