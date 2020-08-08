‘You need to have your say’: In mail-in election, some chose to vote in person

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many last-minute voters turned out to Honolulu Hale on Saturday to drop off their ballots ― or cast them in person.
Peter Schmall came out from Wahiawa to use the voting machines at Honolulu Hale.
He said he wasn’t worried about news that at least 10 city hall employees had tested positive for COVID-19. “I take care of my health, so I build up my immunity,” Schmall said.
He said it was important to come out because voting is vital to making a change.
“That’s our number one duty as a citizen because we govern ourselves,” Schmall said. “If we don’t govern ourselves, somebody else is going to govern us.”
Saturday was Hawaii’s first all mail-in primary, and hundreds of thousands of ballots have already been counted.
On Oahu, elections officials had already received 248,000 ballots by Friday night ― a record for a primary. Four years ago, by comparison, 169,000 Oahu voters participated in the primary election.
Moiliili resident Cathy Llonillo said she voted because Hawaii is in dire need of strong leaders who can make drastic changes to get the state out of this crisis.
“To me, it’s very important because we wanted to make sure we surpass all this, what’s going on in our economy right now,” Llonillo said.
Many voters shared the same sentiment, calling for much-needed change.
“I believe that so many things are going too wrong way, so if you want to change things, you need to have your say,” said Cora, a resident of Kapolei.
