Trump to hold Saturday news conference, day after suggesting executive action on coronavirus aid

(Gray News) - President Donald Trump has scheduled a news conference Saturday from his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to the White House.
Trump addressed the media on Friday from the resort in an impromptu briefing where he said he was likely to issue more limited executive orders related to COVID, perhaps in the next day or so, if he can’t reach a broad agreement with Congress.
Trump said he may issue executive orders on home evictions, student loan debt and allowing states to repurpose COVID relief funding into their unemployment insurance programs. He also said he’ll likely issue an executive order to defer collection of Social Security payroll taxes, an idea that has less support among his Republican allies.
The president is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. EDT.
