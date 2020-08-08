Turnout already way up this primary election day, Hawaii’s first with an all mail-in vote

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will announce the results of its first mail-in primary election Saturday, and the state is already seeing the largest voter turnout in years.
As of Friday night, Oahu had received more than 235,000 ballots.
Four years ago, by comparison, 169,000 Oahu voters participated in the primary election.
Statewide, more than 343,000 people have cast ballots so far. In 2016, some 286,000 people voted.
If you haven’t cast or returned your ballot yet, there’s still time to do it. Voters can drop off completed ballots at special boxes situated around the Island. Or they can head to voter centers — at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale on Oahu — for same-day registration and voting.
[To see where a voter center is on your island, click here.]
Ballots must be received by 7 p.m., and the first results will be released a short time later.
Rex Quidilla, elections administrator for the city, said turnout this year is “fantastic.”
“It bodes well for future elections,” Quidilla told Hawaii News Now, adding that 60% of voters were already casting their ballots by mail before Hawaii switch to the all-mail-in system.
Lawmakers approved the change last year, hoping to boost the state’s abysmal voter turnout rates. They certainly couldn’t have known what Hawaii would be grappling with on this primary election day: An alarming surge in new infections of a disease that has already claimed 31 lives in Hawaii and that state officials warn is spreading uncontrollably on Oahu.
But the move to a vote-by-mail system was nonetheless fortuitous, removing the need for long lines and crowds at polling places and giving elections officials more time than their mainland counterparts to prepare for distributing, collecting and counting most ballots by mail.
There was one potential problem that emerged Friday night.
Officials said that 10 city employees at Honolulu Hale and its annex had tested positive for COVID-19, and that they were considering closing city hall — but after election day.
This primary election is certainly high stakes.
On Oahu, there’s a race for Honolulu mayor, city prosecutor, and City Council seats — not to mention a number of important state legislative seats. Big Island voters are also participating in a mayoral contest, one for county prosecutor and a number of county council seats. And there’s a race for the second congressional district that represents rural Oahu and the Neighbor Islands.
In the race for mayor and other nonpartisan seats, contenders must garner 50% plus one of the vote to win outright. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters head to a runoff in the general election.
The pandemic has forced candidates to dramatically rethink their strategy for reaching voters. And election night will be no different. Unlike in years’ past, there won’t be any large gatherings at campaign headquarters. And at the end of the night, instead of catching candidates in moments of elation or defeat, reporters will be speaking to contenders via Zoom.
Voters might also miss their neighborhood polling places, where they’d emerge from the voting booth with an “I voted” sticker and a sense of having fulfilled a civic duty. While mail-in balloting might not feel quite the same, officials are hopeful that the process produces far fewer headaches than traditional voting and that the ease of voting boosts participation.
