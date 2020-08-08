State to release first election results printout at around 7 p.m.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is set to announce the results of its first mail-in primary election on Saturday night.
Statewide, more than 343,000 people had already cast their ballots as of Friday evening ― more than in any other primary election since Hawaii became a state in 1959.
The first results printout was scheduled to be released sometime around 7 p.m. The results will show zeroes until the state releases the results printout.
