State to release first election results printout at around 7 p.m.

State to release first election results printout at around 7 p.m.
Results for the primary election in Hawaii on August 8, 2020. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | August 8, 2020 at 5:55 PM HST - Updated August 8 at 5:55 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is set to announce the results of its first mail-in primary election on Saturday night.

Statewide, more than 343,000 people had already cast their ballots as of Friday evening ― more than in any other primary election since Hawaii became a state in 1959.

The first results printout was scheduled to be released sometime around 7 p.m. The results will show zeroes until the state releases the results printout.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.