Some neighbor islanders disappointed only Oahu public schools will begin solely online

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu public schools are planning to start the fall semester on August 17th with online learning.
The new plan is for most of them to do distance learning from August 17th to September 11th then transition to a blended learning model.
State officials say they are trying to keep kids off campus for several more weeks, coinciding with the partial lock down on Oahu.
The HSTA wanted this statewide, but the governor made the call.
“I know that keeping students at home will be another burden and clearly, the uncertainty stresses all of us. But this recent surge on Oahu, I do believe that this is the right approach,” said Gov. David Ige.
Oahu’s public schools make up two-thirds of the statewide enrollment – about 114,000 students.
Students will have to go to campus at least once in the first week to get connected.
“During the first four days of school, students will physically return to school on a coordinated and scheduled basis. This time will be used to connect with their teacher, practice learning on a distance learning platform and address any issues with connectivity and access to technology,” said State Schools Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto.
Students without good equipment or WiFi for distance learning will be allowed on campus to use the computers. Children with disabilities will also be welcome. Some schools even added more resources.
“There are cases in which there might be a nurse present in the classroom, an actual nurse, and there are people who have practice of doing exactly that of keeping the kids safe medically,” said Ewa Makai Middle School Special Education teacher Joshua Klaassen.
Neighbor island schools are still scheduled to open campuses on August 17th for those who choose in-person learning.
Maui County’s mayor is still nervous.
“I still think opening up on August 17th, to live class as well as whatever distance learning or rotational system that they’re putting in place, still poses a real challenge in my mind,” said Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino.
Some neighbor island teachers feel they should have been included in the decision.
“I was hoping, and a lot of my colleagues as well were hoping that it was going to be pushed back because we are an entire state, we’re the state of Hawaii. So, we thought it was just going to be for all islands,” said the Big Island kindergarten teacher who asked remain anonymous.
The Department has launched an Ohana Help Desk to provide service and chat support for families.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.