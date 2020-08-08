Refreshing trade winds continue & keeping a close eye on the tropical satellite

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Monday Evening. The tropical satellite is becoming more active again. Over the Eastern Pacific, there is Hurricane Elida. It will not be a big threat to land. And then over the Eastern Pacific (fairly close to the Central Pacific), there is a good chance that an area of thunderstorms could become more organized and then become a tropical cyclone within 5 days. There is a 70% chance of development within 5 days. Models take it to our south by next Wednesday with outer bands stretching towards Hawaii Island. A lot can change from now until next week, and that is why we will have to diligently watch it every step of the way. With a storm potentially approaching the islands from the south, it has its fair share of concerns. We have to watch how close the front right quadrant gets to the islands and if it does make a right turn. As of now, models keep it just to our south, which would bring us a southern swell. As you know we have to watch these systems from start to finish until we can say that we are completely in the clear. Hoping it remains over the ocean and stays to our south as it passes through the Central Pacific.