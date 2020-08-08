Race for city prosecutor poised to be among most-watched this primary election

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In addition to Honolulu mayor, Oahu voters are electing a new city prosecutor this year to replace Keith Kaneshiro, who is the target in a federal corruption probe.
And it’s precisely the scandal surrounding the Prosecutor’s Office that’s making the race for the position far more watched than in previous elections.
Among the top candidates in the running:
- Steve Alm, a retired judge and one-time U.S. Attorney
- Megan Kau, a former deputy prosecutor turned defense attorney
- Jacquie Esser, a public defender
- and Dwight Nadamoto, the acting city prosecutor
The latest Honolulu Civil Beat-HNN poll showed Alm in the lead, with 32% of the vote.
Kau was at 15% and Esser at 13%. But Nadamoto was in the single digits.
Several of the candidates for prosecutor are running on a platform of change, pledging to bring reform to an office that’s been under a cloud of suspicion for years ― since the indictment and eventual conviction of former deputy city Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.
Kaneshiro received a target letter from the FBI in the probe, forcing him to go on a paid leave of absence. Nadamoto later took over the office.
Kaneshiro is not seeking re-election this year, ending 16 years in that office.
