Number of Honolulu firefighters who have tested positive for COVID-19 grows to 15

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three more Honolulu firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, the department said Saturday.
Two are assigned to the Kalihi Kai station, while one is assigned to Hawaii Kai.
There have also been positives at the Moanalua fire stations.
City officials said the two who tested positive were already in quarantine.
The department said it is redistributing its manpower to ensure coverage to all areas.
“The city’s infectious disease officer is monitoring the situation very closely and advising the HFD and affected personnel,” the department said in a statement.
“The HFD continues to ensure that all guidelines are being followed and is taking measures to prevent further spread. We are thankful that none of our HFD ohana required hospitalization. We continue to extend our hope for a complete and speedy recovery to all of them during this difficult time.”
