5 leading contenders for Honolulu mayor make final pitch to Oahu voters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Candidates for Honolulu mayor are vying Saturday for two possible outcomes: An outright win in the primary election or enough votes to advance to the general in November. Based on polling, it’s almost certain two contenders will be celebrating the latter.
One of the reasons for that: There are five leading candidates for the seat.
- Keith Amemiya, a former business executive
- Rick Blangiardi, former television executive
- Colleen Hanabusa, former congresswoman
- Mufi Hannemann, Honolulu’s former mayor
- and Kym Marcos Pine, a sitting City Councilwoman
The most recent HNN-Civil Beat poll showed Blangiardi was enjoying a commanding lead among would-be Oahu voters, with 27% saying they supported him.
Hanabusa and Amemiya were polling at 15%, while Pine was at 12%.
Hannemann, seeking his old job back, was in fifth place with 8%.
Those results surprised political onlookers, who suspected that Oahu voters would gravitate toward a seasoned politician given the upheaval from the pandemic ― and the economic crisis facing the city.
Instead, said HNN political analyst Colin Moore, they seem to be interested in change.
“I was surprised to see such a big gap and I think that’s what driving a lot of these results,” Moore said.
Blangiardi has never held political office and neither has Amemiya, and their campaign platforms are focused on convincing voters that their experience outside government is exactly what the city needs.
By comparison, Hanabusa is urging voters to choose a known factor ― someone who has served in Hawaii politics for decades. She’s often said she won’t need “training wheels” on day one.
Oahu voters are selecting a new mayor in the midst of an unprecedented crisis.
COVID-19 infections are surging on the island and economists have said it could take years to recover from the pandemic’s economic toll. In the meantime, tens of thousands remain unemployed.
The candidates have sought to distinguish themselves in part by how they’d revitalize Oahu.
Several have targeted tourism, saying that while it is central to Hawaii’s economy it also needs to be reined in ― a popular message at a time when residents are enjoying the break from visitors.
Four of the candidates have also been open to pausing the rail project at Middle Street if the financially-strapped city can’t pencil out the final phase to Ala Moana.
In the months leading up to the election, the mayoral candidates have struggled to make their voices heard ― competing with not only the headlines of the day but limitations on gatherings.
Candidates couldn’t even do door-to-door. Until recently, sign waving was out, too.
If no one gets the 50% plus one in votes needed to win outright in the primary election, two candidates will advance to the general election in November.
And the limitations they face in reaching voters might be even more severe given the skyrocketing number of coronavirus infections on Oahu.
This is also the first election in Hawaii that’s being conducted almost entirely by mail. That means on primary election day, most voters had already made up their mind on who they support.
