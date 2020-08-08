Forecast: Slightly drier conditions with strong trade winds to close out the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will continue for the rest of the weekend before slowing down a bit through the middle of the week. We don’t have any organized rainmakers in the foreseeable future, but we will have the usual windward and mauka showers, mainly during the nighttime and early-morning hours. There could be some fluctuations in shower activity as pockets of moisture move through the state during the week.
Surf’s been awfully quiet on the south shores, but we are looking for a small long-period south-southwest swell which may bump the waves slightly on Sunday. East shores will remain rough and choppy from the trade wind swell but should remain below high surf advisory levels. A small northwest swell is expected to arrive during the second half of the coming week.
The strong trade winds are keeping a small craft advisory posted for coastal waters from Leeward Oahu through Maui County to waters leeward and south of Hawaii island through 6 p.m. Sunday.
