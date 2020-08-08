Forecast: Slightly drier conditions with strong trade winds to close out the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will continue for the rest of the weekend before slowing down a bit through the middle of the week. We don’t have any organized rainmakers in the foreseeable future, but we will have the usual windward and mauka showers, mainly during the nighttime and early-morning hours. There could be some fluctuations in shower activity as pockets of moisture move through the state during the week.