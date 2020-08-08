10 employees assigned to Honolulu Hale, annex test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten employees assigned to Honolulu Hale and its annex have tested positive for COVID-19, a city spokeswoman said Friday night.
The city said it is working with the City Council to determine next steps.
“This may include closing the Hale to the public after the election is concluded,” the spokeswoman said.
Officials have advised city employees assigned to Honolulu Hale to monitor for symptoms and stay home if they’re sick.
Honolulu Hale is one of two voting centers on Oahu for Saturday’s primary election.
It was not immediately clear what measures the city would take to protect any members of the public planning to vote at Honolulu Hale
This story will be updated.
