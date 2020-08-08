5 City Council seats are up for grabs this year and some familiar names are vying for them

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five of nine City Council seats are up for grabs this year.
Council members Kym Marcos Pine, Ron Menor, Ann Kobayashi, Joey Manahan, and Council Chairman Ikaika Anderson are all terming out.
And there are some familiar faces vying for the open seats.
Former state Rep. Andria Tupola is running for Pine’s district. while House Speaker Emeritus Calvin Say is running for the area Kobayashi represents.
Esther Kiaaina, who served at the U.S. Department of the Interior under the Obama Administration, is vying for Anderson’s seat.
And going for Ron Menor’s seat: Former state Sen. Will Espero and local comedian Augie T.
There are also lots of newcomers on the ballot, including nonprofit leaders, educators, and attorneys.
The brand new council will be facing some major challenges.
Not only will they have to help the city stay afloat during the pandemic, but there are also those big city issues like affordable housing, homelessness, crime, and the rail project.
