Breezy, showery trade winds for Primary Election Day

More light passing showers are hitching a ride on breezy trade winds, especially for the west end of the state, where a band of higher than average moisture has dropped 1 to 2 inches of rain over Kauai in the past 24 hours, and up to three-quarters of an inch elsewhere. Drier and more stable conditions with breezy trade winds are expected Sunday into Monday.
The below-average summer season continues on the south shores, with waves expected to remain small through early next week. East shore surf will trend upward because of the breezy trades but will remain below high surf advisory levels. North shores will have a very small swell coming in Saturday.
And for mariners, a small craft advisory will remain posted through 6 p.m. Sunday for the windier coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii island.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.