Pandemic postpones start of UH football fall camp again

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors football team is postponing the start of training camp again, officials said Friday.
The Bows’ originally had the option to open camp last Friday, but decided originally to push it back to the following Monday.
Over that weekend, a player tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting UH officials to push the start date again to the end of the week.
But with the coronavirus case and the continued precautions taken by UH’s players and staff, UH officials made the decision to push the start of camp back indefinitely.
School officials will reevaluate the circumstances surrounding the pandemic a week from Friday before they attempt to announce another date to begin training camp again.
This comes as the Mountain West announced their commitment to playing football in the fall, with a revised 10-game regular season schedule.
