Open House: Family home in St. Louis Heights and Waikele

First up, check out this family home in St. Louis Heights. No stairs lead to the main level, and a finished basement with separate entrances is perfect for multi-family living or a rental. There are sturdy hard wood floors and sweeping views of the city, Diamond Head, and the south shore. Waikiki is only two miles away and the University of Hawaii at Manoa and other private and public schools are also just down the street. You're also close to great hiking and trendy restaurants! This home awaits a loving buyer ready to bring it to its full potential.