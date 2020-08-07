OIA football coaches react to the postponement of the 2020 fall sports season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in recent history, there will be no football in the fall — after the HHSAA announced on Wednesday the postponement of all moderate to high-risk sports until January.
“The blessing of it all, is that it’s not canceled entirely.” Kaimuki head football coach David Tautofi told Hawaii News Now. “It’s still disappointing because a lot of us are impatient and then the culture and tradition of football in the fall, a lot of us are not used to change, especially when it comes to something as big as football, so there is a lot of disappointed people obviously, then again it’s the safety and the health of our people first.”
The HHSAA’s decision puts a hold on all of the hard work Tautofi’s players have put into preparing for the 2020 season.
“There’s a lot of hopes and dreams that these kids have been putting into their time to train and prepare mentally for the next season.” Tautofi said.
As football comes to a sudden stop, Mililani’s Head football coach Rod York says that this will give the state time to get the pandemic back under control.
“It gives us more time to figure out how to cope with this virus.” York told Hawaii News Now. “It just keeps people safe for now, until we get things figured out.”
York says that this announcement didn’t come as a surprise, so it allowed York to keep his players prepared for the inevitable fate of their season.
“We always have to stay a step ahead.” York said. “So I already texted the kids earlier this week about being ready for a postponed season, I thought it was December, so i said winter,and then if not, the spring”
The HHSAA has not released any more information on whether these sports will play in the spring, but a decision on spring sports will be made in October at the end of the first academic quarter.
In the meantime, York is keeping a positive attitude as he gets acclimated to the new normal.
“It’s a new time, but everybody has to adjust.” York said. “Everybody has to abide by the protocol, covid-19 protocols, and wear that mask”
Sports that are considered ‘low-risk’, like air riflery and bowling are still set to compete this fall — for now.
