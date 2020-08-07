Oahu park users disappointed, but not surprised, by shutdown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many park users on Oahu are expressing disappointment they are shutting down a second time because of increasing coronavirus cases.
Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said city and state parks on Oahu would close at midnight Friday night through Sept. 5.
One of the affected parks is Ala Moana Regional Park, which has been packed since it reopened in mid-May.
Hunter Yamada had just finished a surf session when he heard the news.
“Most of the guys in the water stay separated,” he said. “But when the beach is packed, I mean, high chance for transmission and everything.”
Park users said rollbacks were necessary to stem the surging case numbers, and that too many took advantage to have big gatherings that could spread the virus.
“Sad, but it’s needed I think,” said Al Bodine. “No one’s paying attention to the rules and the outbreak is getting out of hand.”
“For me it’s sad because it’s a big part of our lives, just enjoying the beach, but I defer to the governor because he has to deal with the fallout with all the people who might get sick and might overrun the hospitals,” said Mililani Mauka resident Annette Smith, who goes to the park with her husband several times a week.
“We got a pandemic, so we gotta do what we gotta do,” said Aiea resident Patrick Zarko after getting out of the water. “If we gotta shut it down for another month, well, do it so we can come out and enjoy it.”
Surfers, swimmers and anglers will still be able to go through the park to get to the water.
Golf courses will also remain open, but not mini-golf. Team sports won’t be allowed, and swimming pools and tennis courts will be closed once again.
“We just got into a nice routine,” said tennis player Glen Hayashida. “This group that you see behind me, we get together every Thursday. And we were just commenting now, what are we gonna do, right?”
Hayashida said his group of six friends may try for one last match Friday, although he doubted he would be able to make it.
“As much as it is a disappointment, it really is understandable.”
