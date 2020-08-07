Newly-admitted inmate at OCCC tests positive for COVID-19, state says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A newly-admitted inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The state Department of Public Safety said the inmate was brought to OCCC on Monday and placed in a mandatory, 14-day intake quarantine.
The inmate was tested Tuesday after the department learned of a possible exposure.
“The facility acted quickly to implement the department’s COVID-19 pandemic protocol for correctional facilities, in an effort to mitigate any potential spread of the virus,” Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda said, in a news release.
Meanwhile, the agency said that at least three adult correctional officers have tested positive for the virus in recent days. These cases are unrelated to the inmate.
One of the officer who tested positive works at Halawa Correctional Facility and two are at Waiawa Correctional Facility.
This story will be updated.
