Military, family members no longer exempted from 14-day quarantine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has revoked a memo that exempted military service members and their families from following Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine for trans-Pacific travelers.
The state said the exemption was put in place in late May and revoked Friday.
Kenneth Hara, director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said the special exemption was revoked given the surge in new COVID-19 infections on Oahu.
He said military service members “must check with their commands for current orders and policies regarding restriction of movement.”
All military family members, meanwhile, are subject to the mandatory quarantine order.
Military officials said earlier this week that incoming service members and their families had been following the quarantine rules, even before the exemption was revoked.
On Thursday, 239 people arriving in Hawaii were flagged as “military exempt personnel.”
Meanwhile, 839 visitors landed in the islands Thursday along with 913 returning residents.
