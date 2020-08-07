Local business owners fear closure due to inter-island quarantine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 14-day inter-island quarantine restarts on Tuesday.
This applies to travelers who arrive on any island except Oahu. Travelers arriving on Oahu, which has most of the state's cases, will not have to quarantine.
Officials say the goal is to keep people from the most infected island away from less infected islands.
“I know that many of you will be disappointed to hear this news. Inter-island travel was an important way for families to keep in touch,” said Governor David Ige.
Kona resident Sandy Natali frequently travels to Oahu. She has a tripped planned for next week that she says she can’t cancel and will be forced to quarantine when she returns home.
"That effects not only me, but it effects my family because then I can't be around my grandchildren," Natali said.
Honolulu resident Cory Ward said the quarantine may be disappointing, but it is necessary.
“I think it’s good because of all the recent spikes because they need to keep it contained to Oahu,” said Ward. “I don’t think we should be spreading it to the outer islands.”
The announcement is another blow to businesses that were just barely getting by.
Blue Ocean Adventures on Kauai went from not having any tours during the first inter-island quarantine to being practically sold out once it was lifted.
Owner Cody Kimura fears his business may now go under.
“We cancelled about 160 people right off the bat within one hour. So again, that was devastating already and it’s just more to come, it’s the tip of the iceberg,” Kimura said.
Kimura’s company is one of three zodiac tours currently operating on the island. He cut down from four boats to three just to stay afloat. He is now worried about his employees.
“We’re used to that slowdown in the winter months, but right now is the only time we get to make enough business to survive the winter. So, now that that’s cut short, it is very, very dangerous for not only my company but for a lot of companies here on our island,” said Kimura.
Kimura is now depending on his fellow Kauai residents to help him to ride this second wave.
“Local businesses are suffering badly,” he said. “Everyone says support local and I don’t think people really understand how serious that is.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.