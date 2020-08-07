Kealoha sentencing discussions resume

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another sentencing date could finally be set for Honolulu’s former police chief, Louis Kealoha, his wife Katherine, a former deputy prosecutor, and two police officers who were found guilty on June 27, 2019 of obstruction and conspiracy.
Several, previous sentencing dates were postponed and the most recent one, March 17, was abruptly canceled the day before, due to COVID-19.
But in recent weeks, several hearings have been held at the federal courthouse, even a jury trial is scheduled.
During a proceeding on Thursday for Minh Hung “Bobby” Nguyen, federal prosecutor Michael Wheat agreed to provide an update to the court by August 20, for a new date to sentence the group.
The proceeding was the result of a motion filed by the pretrial services office that said Nguyen may be a danger to others and the community.
Nguyen had filed a state lawsuit to get 10 firearms back from his ex girlfriend, also an HPD officer. He had given the guns to her when he was indicted.
The judge reminded Nguyen that he is still prohibited from owning, possessing, or controlling any firearm or ammunition.
Nguyen remains free pending sentencing as does the other officer found guilty by the jury, Derek Hahn.
Louis Kealoha is also free on pretrial conditions.
Only Katherine Kealoha, the ring leader was detained.
