Kaimuki football gives back to their community during the pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kaimuki high school football team is giving back to the community that supports them on Friday nights — even though the Friday night lights are turned off for now.
“This is a great opportunity for them to do something on the front lines that’s not actually considered community service anymore, but crisis service.” Head coach David Tautofi told Hawaii News Now. “So knowing what this is going to be doing for them, planting seeds for the future, when those guys become our age, how much more of an advocate are they going to make sure they take care of our people and our community.”
It’s been three days since the HHSAA made the decision to postpone football until next year, but Tautofi wants to shift his team’s focus onto life beyond the hash marks.
“Even though the seasons moved back to January, to me what I’m really trying to help our kids understand is that it’s not a disadvantage.” Tautofi said. “It’s actually good because there’s more time to focus on the things that are going to be planted in their hearts for the rest of their lives, learning empathy, compassion and understanding the feelings of our community and how they are embedded in the community.”
Tautofi has teamed up with Altres Staffing and other local partners to provide food supplies and sometimes whole family food packs for distribution.
Senior wide receiver Koby Moananu, has been helping distribute food since these drives started, learning that this will greatly impact his community — more than any touchdown he ever scores.
“By doing drives like this, it just makes it bigger than football.” Moananu told Hawaii News Now. “It’s more about life lessons, reaching out to our community, hopefully everyone is safe, we just hope that things will change and get better so that we can go back to normal and stuff.”
For the Bulldogs, it’s not about the recognition, it’s about helping people when they are in need.
“When it comes to making a difference, it doesn’t take much, it doesn’t take a lot of people, it just takes you.” Tautofi said. “This is not for us to wave our flags and say ‘hey look at what we’re doing’,but were hoping this will inspire other people in the communities to come out and do things in their own communities or be a little more active, especially in a time like now.”
