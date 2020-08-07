HPD searching for 2 suspects in late-night shooting in Wahiawa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a shooting in Wahiawa late Thursday.
Police said around 10:20 p.m., two suspects confronted a man outside a 7-Eleven store on California Avenue. Then, one of the suspects allegedly fired a gun, injuring a 32-year-old man.
The victim's injuries are not life threatening, police said.
According to officials, there was a woman with the victim at the time, but she was not hurt.
The suspects fled the scene and have not been arrested yet.
It’s not known what the motive was.
This story may be updated.
