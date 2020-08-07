HPD searching for 2 suspects in late-night shooting in Wahiawa

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder in Wahiawa late Thursday. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | August 7, 2020 at 6:25 AM HST - Updated August 7 at 6:25 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a shooting in Wahiawa late Thursday.

Police said around 10:20 p.m., two suspects confronted a man outside a 7-Eleven store on California Avenue. Then, one of the suspects allegedly fired a gun, injuring a 32-year-old man.

The victim's injuries are not life threatening, police said.

According to officials, there was a woman with the victim at the time, but she was not hurt.

The suspects fled the scene and have not been arrested yet.

It’s not known what the motive was.

