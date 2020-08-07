Health Dept. spends 250K of CARES money on marketing group to help with COVID-19 public messaging

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health paid $249,952.75 to Anthology Marketing Group, Inc. to help with research, messaging, surveys and media consultation, DOH confirmed to Hawaii News Now.
The money is coming out of the CARES Act fund which is provided by the federal government and to address health, social, and economic needs that have or will arise from COVID-19.
The contract runs from August 3 to December 28.
The contract says $238,704.97 was for the project and $11,247.78 in tax. The project includes qualitative research using focus groups; surveys of Hawaii residents; strategy message and development; creative planning and production; media consultation, even though the department has a communications unit and launched the Joint Information Center for the pandemic.
The purchase order was completed on July 30.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.