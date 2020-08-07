Former Kapolei quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa granted immediate eligibility to play for Maryland

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Taulia time for the Terps —the NCAA ruled that former Kapolei high school quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is immediately eligible to play for Maryland this coming season.
The sophomore had minimal playing time during his freshman season at Alabama before transferring to Maryland in the spring.
The younger brother of Miami Dolphins first-round Pick Tua Tagovailoa, would have had to sit out this season if his waiver was not accepted, but now Tagovailoa can immediately compete for the Terrapins’ starting quarterback.
Maryland is a member of the Big Ten conference, who recently announced their revised 10-game schedule for the 2020 season.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.