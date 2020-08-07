Aloha Friday: Sunshine, clouds and scattered showers across the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today the trade wind fan continues to bring us steady winds and trade showers. Saturday will find a more drier and stable trade wind pattern through Sunday. Trades will become brisk through this time as high pressure strengthens to the north, but should trend down through the first half of next week.
Not much in the way of surf;: Hawaii Island will block some energy which will bring small surf to the south facing shores; there will be a trade wind swell which will bring some choppy conditions and waves to the east side. Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Saturday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.