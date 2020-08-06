Multiple UH football players support MW United, which ensures the safety of Mountain West athletes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Football players in the Mountain West Conference, including multiple from the Rainbow Warriors team, took to social media to back the MW United movement — which ensures the safety of Mountain West Student athletes during the coronavirus pandemic.
This movement comes on the heels of the Mountain West’s decision to move to a 10-game regular season schedule for 2020.
In an open letter to the conference Board of Directors, The group laid out their list of conditions.
Which include:
- Weekly coronavirus tests for all athletes, coaches and staff.
- Strict cleaning protocols for all football facilities.
- The option to opt-out of the season to due health and safety concerns.
- Scholarship retention if the athlete decides to opt-out.
- Waivers for eligibility if the pandemic affects the season.
Among other key conditions that were deemed important to maintain the health and safety of the Mountain West players and staff.
MW United ended their letter with, “COVID-19 has dynamically changed the world. This includes us. We are more than athletes, we are United.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.