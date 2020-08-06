Tracking more passing showers and feeling more humid

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good evening! Hope you are having a nice Thursday! High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to breezy trades in place through early next week, with the trades peaking over the weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, with a stray shower occasionally spilling leeward. A disturbance moving through aloft is expected to increase shower coverage and intensity tonight through early Friday. There are some pop up showers especially upslope of Kona that could trigger some heavy pockets of rain.
Let’s talk surf! A small, and fairly short-period, southeast swell will persist into next week but the Big Island will block some of this swell from reaching the rest of the islands. Long-period swells from deep in the southern hemisphere will remain small. Small surf along east facing shores will build through the weekend as trade winds strengthen.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
