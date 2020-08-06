Three more Honolulu firefighters positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu fire officials say there are now 11 firefighters at three separate stations on Oahu who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Three new diagnoses were reported by the Honolulu Fire Department on Thursday: One from the Moanalua Fire Station and two from the Kalihi Kai station. Each station now has three current, positive cases.
And there are still five active cases from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station, department officials say.
A statement from the department on Thursday said the firefighters were already self-quarantining when testing was conducted, and that personnel are being redistributed across different areas to make sure coverage is maintained at the impacted locations.
None of the firefighters impacted by the virus have been hospitalized at this time, a department official said.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.