67 more tons of marine debris has been removed from the Pacific

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmentalists chipping away at the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch” returned to land Wednesday after 35 days at sea.
The crew of the Ocean Voyages Institute returned with 67 tons of ocean trash. It was their final haul of the summer season.
“This summer definitely had its challenges, from COVID-19 and having to quarantine our hard-working crew, to almost not being able to depart on the second leg of our mission due to funding gaps,” Ocean Voyages Institute’s Founder and Executive Director Mary Crowley said.
In all, the organization has committed to taking out 1 million pounds of marine debris.
“Now I feel like we are on a roll, and the support from around the world has been so encouraging, I know we will reach our million pound goal and keep cleaning our oceans and encouraging major changes in the use of plastics.”
Back in June, they hauled in a record-setting 103 tons of ghost nets and other marine debris. To date, they’ve removed 340,000 pounds of trash from the Pacific Ocean.
