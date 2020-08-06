LIVE: Governor outlines plan for reining in COVID-19 surge on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor has reinstated the mandatory, 14-day quarantine for inter-island travel effective Tuesday amid a surge of new COVID-19 infections on Oahu.
Gov. David Ige is speaking at a news conference to discuss the state’s COVID-19 response. Joining him will be Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Police Chief Susan Ballard and others.
The news conference comes on the same day that the state announced two additional COVID-19 fatalities in Hawaii, bringing the death toll from the virus in the islands to 29.
Amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases, Hawaii has also seen hospitalizations grow. And public health officials have warned that the state’s ICUs could be overwhelmed by the end of the month ― if Hawaii continues to see new daily COVID-19 case counts in the triple digits.
Earlier this week, the mayor pleaded with residents to wear masks and avoid gatherings, and pledged “drastic action” if the number of new cases didn’t decline.
Already, the city has temporarily closed bars and limited gatherings to 10 people.
This story will be updated.
