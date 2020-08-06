HPD is planning to step up enforcement of mask mandates, gathering rules

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Under pressure to enforce new rules about masks and large gatherings, a plan is in the works by Honolulu police.
HPD is gearing up, especially to focus on enforcement at beaches. Sources say the added enforcement could begin as soon as this weekend.
Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard told the police commission Wednesday they’re working on a broad enforcement strategy, though she did not divulge specifics.
“As far as the uptick in COVID cases, we are working closely now developing a plan a comprehensive plan with the mayor’s office. We haven’t solidified everything yet so I can’t really go into detail regarding that. We are still waiting for some pieces of the puzzle to get put together,” Chief Ballard said.
Other sources say city ocean safety and fire personnel will be part of the enforcement plan.
It’s not clear if the mayor will actually seek to close beaches or parks in the new orders, though additional restrictions have been promised as case counts continue to rise on Oahu.
In addition to sharing that HPD was preparing for more enforcement, Chief Ballard shared information about the inmates released early on to prevent the spread of COVID in Hawaii’s jail system.
She said out of the 327 Oahu prisoners that were released, 130 have been arrested for new crimes. That’s nearly 40-percent.
