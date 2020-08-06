Here’s what you need to know about the new inter-island quarantine rules

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor on Thursday announced a new inter-island quarantine rule, but it won’t apply to all travelers like the first one.
At a news conference, Gov. David Ige said the 14-day quarantine would apply to all inter-island travelers. But later in the day, after consulting with the state attorney general, Ige changed his mind.
The previous inter-island quarantine was instituted in April and lifted in June. The new order goes into effect Tuesday and continues through Aug. 31.
It requires anyone arriving by air on any island except Oahu to quarantine for 14 days.
That means Neighbor Island travelers headed to Oahu will be exempt. But those hopping from one Neighbor Island to another will have to quarantine.
Neighbor Island mayors had asked for the quarantine to be reinstated and applauded the governor’s decision Thursday.
They said it’s vital that the surge of COVID-19 cases on Oahu not be allowed to spread to other islands.
“We appreciate the governor for following our request and making the difficult decision to reinstate the mandatory 14-day quarantine for interisland travelers,” said Maui Mayor Mike Victorino.
“As cases continue to rise exponentially on Oahu, bold actions need to be taken to protect our communities on the Neighbor Islands.”
This story will be updated.
