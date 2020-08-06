Health officials report 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health announced Thursday two more COVID-19 deaths in Hawaii.
That brings the statewide death toll to 29.
Health officials said one of the victims was an elderly woman with underlying conditions who had been a resident at a Pearl City nursing home.
The other fatality was also an elderly man with underlying health issues.
Both had been hospitalized.
Health officials said the man’s death underscores how rapidly the virus is spreading through the community.
“A close contact of this individual attended a spin class at a gym taught by a person linked to the Hawaiian Airlines cluster,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park.
In just the past two weeks, Hawaii’s caseload has increased 231% — meaning the state has the second-highest rate of new infections in the country.
Officials say hospitals in the islands could run out of ICU beds by the end of the month, if this trend continues. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said one hospital’s intensive care unit on Oahu was already at capacity on Tuesday.
And with Oahu seeing the highest increases in new cases, neighbor island mayors are urging the governor to reinstate a mandatory quarantine for inter-island travel and keep public schools closed.
This story will be updated.
