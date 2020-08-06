Forecast: More breezy winds and scattered showers until the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to breezy trades in place through early next week, with the trades peaking over the weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, with a stray shower occasionally spilling leeward. A disturbance moving through aloft is expected to bring a more shower pattern to the area through Friday, with drier conditions moving in over the weekend through early next week.