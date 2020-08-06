Forecast: More breezy winds and scattered showers until the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to breezy trades in place through early next week, with the trades peaking over the weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, with a stray shower occasionally spilling leeward. A disturbance moving through aloft is expected to bring a more shower pattern to the area through Friday, with drier conditions moving in over the weekend through early next week.
A small, and fairly short-period, southeast swell will persist into next week, but the Big Island will block some of this swell from reaching the rest of the islands. Long-period swells from deep in the southern hemisphere will remain small, but help to keep surf along the south shores somewhat elevated. Small surf along east facing shores will build through the weekend as trade winds strengthen.
