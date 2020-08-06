‘A few’ employees at Manoa McDonalds have COVID-19, company confirms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple employees at the Manoa McDonalds have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, Miles Ichinose, local McDonald’s Corp. Owner and Operator, said, “We’ve been informed that a few employees at our Manoa restaurant have tested positive for the coronavirus. As soon as we were notified of the confirmed cases, we closed the restaurant and hired a professional company to conduct a deep cleaning thorough sanitization procedure in accordance with CDC guidelines.”
A specific number of those infected was not immediately shared.
Ichinose added that employees who have been in close contact were notified and advised to self quarantine for 14 days.
Protective protocols have been in place at various McDonald’s locations.
“Our people are the heart and soul of our McDonald’s family, and we are keeping the employees who have been impacted in our thoughts for a fast and full recovery,” Ichinose added.
