Dire warnings by hospitals fueled government actions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thursday's government actions were fueled by alarms set off by Hawaii's hospitals. Hilton Raethel, CEO and President of Healthcare Association of Hawaii says two days ago Kaiser Moanalua was at maximum capacity with both COVID-19 and regular patients in every ICU bed.
"If we start to get two or three or more hospitals that are maxing out their ICU capacity that is really a problem for us," he said.
Raethel says the triple digit cases and trajectory models told them more would get sick and the hospital system would be overwhelmed in two to three weeks.
"We are going to run out of doctors and nurses to take care of our patients and that's what we want to avoid," he said.
There are 150 beds that could be set up next to hospitals in MASH-like tents statewide, but there’s still a lack of manpower. Worst case scenarios happened in Washington State and New York where health care workers were forced make dreaded decisions on life or death.
"Would you like to be on a panel where you have to make a decision on who lives or who dies or who gets a therapy and who does not," said Raethel.
"I had another nurse tell me that it feels like when he's going to work, he's getting in a car that he knows the breaks are cut. You are going down the mountain anyway. There's not much choice. We've got to go in," said Daniel Ross, President of the Hawaii Nurses Association and a nurse at Queens.
His emotions are raw as nurses on the front lines fear a situation that would quickly get out of control.
"Even if they have the space, they don't have staff. We don't have the nurses to take care of that number of patients. As nurses get sick and burn out, nurses are falling ill with COVID," said Ross.
One big push is making sure that health care workers are protected from infection from each other and the community. They say it’s hard not to let down your guard around colleagues and family after the stress of patient care.
