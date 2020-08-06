Despite economic crisis, some of Hawaii’s top industries still hiring

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite the historic economic crisis Hawaii is in due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still jobs out there.
Some of Hawaii’s top hiring industries include healthcare, building and construction and natural resources according to the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii.
The chamber recently set up a new website to help connect people with employers. The online hiring portal has opportunities for job seekers as well as recent graduates and for those looking to go back to school.
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual job fair next Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
You can register for that online by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.