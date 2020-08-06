As coronavirus cases surge, a Hawaii hospital is reinstating visitor restrictions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state sees a surge in coronavirus cases, one Hawaii hospital is reinstating visitor restrictions.
Starting Friday, hospital visits are not allowed at Kaiser Permanente’s Moanalua Medical Center.
That means loved ones can’t visit patients, except in extreme circumstances. Some of those exceptions include child birth, pediatric patients, patients traveling with a caregiver, or end-of-life situations.
Kaiser said it was a difficult but necessary decision to protect the health and safety of patients and employees.
