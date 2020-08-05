With teachers back on campus, staff member at Iliahi Elementary tests positive for covid

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in a staff member at Iliahi Elementary School in Wahiawa.
Teachers returned to campus for training and to prep classes for the upcoming school year on July 29. On July 30, administration found out about the positive test result and alerted staff.
The campus was then immediately sanitized overnight and remained closed on the 31st.
Teachers tele-worked during the closure and the DOE says the campus reopened on Monday.
This comes after the Hawaii DOE announced the return of students to public school campuses was pushed back two weeks from its initial school year start date to Aug. 17.
Most teachers have been vocal in saying Hawaii schools weren’t ready to bring back students safely, and ensure outbreaks don’t happen. Other teachers were more worried students would miss out on much needed instructional time.
Some schools have already adapted a hybrid learning system, cutting class sizes in half by mixing distancing learning with in-person instruction.
