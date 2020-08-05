Questions about schools? HNN will host ‘Back to School: Keiki Concerns’ panel discussion

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii's public schools get ready to reopen on Aug. 17, Hawaii News Now wants to hear from students.
Next week, HNN will be hosting a panel discussion called "Back to School: Keiki Concerns."
The goal is to answer as many questions as possible, especially in light of concerns of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.
Students — and parents — are invited to submit their questions via video or in writing to questions@hawaiinewsnow.com.
The show will air Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.
