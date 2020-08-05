Questions about schools? HNN will host ‘Back to School: Keiki Concerns’ panel discussion

Hawaii News Now is hosting another panel discussion as students get ready to go back to school. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | August 5, 2020 at 9:36 AM HST - Updated August 5 at 9:36 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii's public schools get ready to reopen on Aug. 17, Hawaii News Now wants to hear from students.

Next week, HNN will be hosting a panel discussion called "Back to School: Keiki Concerns."

The goal is to answer as many questions as possible, especially in light of concerns of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students — and parents — are invited to submit their questions via video or in writing to questions@hawaiinewsnow.com.

The show will air Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

