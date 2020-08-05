New technology is aiming to cut down the time you spend stuck at red lights

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new pilot program utilizing some new technology is aiming to minimize the time drivers sit at red lights.
The so-called Connected Vehicle system is the first of its kind in the nation.
It syncs with the technology in traffic signals to analyze traffic throughout the day. It can sense changes in traffic flow, and turn red lights green, sooner if it detects a build up of vehicles waiting.
Currently, traffic signals only have three settings for rush hours and regular drive times.
Transportation officials say the new tool will help structure future plans.
“At this time, when we have timing needs on our system, we have to go through a traffic study, we gotta come out manually to adjust these signals. With our new adapted signal technology, the system will adjust for us,” HDOT Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen, said.
“It can give us recommendations on what the signal timing should be through the corridor,” he added.
So far, it’s been set up along Ala Moana Boulevard and Nimitz Highway.
“You’re not going to always see that red light turn green for you through that corridor, but it’s going to minimize the potential that you’re going to see,” Sniffen added.
UH will be studying the results to see if the project works.
It comes at a cost of about $4.5 million. The state also launched an app to go with the new system. It’s called Glance Travel Safely and provides real-time info on traffic flow.
