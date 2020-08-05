A more humid air mass will bring us more passing showers

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good evening! Hope you are having a nice Wednesday Humpday! High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to breezy trades in place through early next week, with the trades peaking over the weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, with a stray shower occasionally spilling leeward. A disturbance moving through aloft is expected to increase shower coverage and intensity Wednesday night through early Friday.